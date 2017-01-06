Snowfall Totals from January 6, 2017

William Sargent of Madison
Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Snow started to fall after midnight Friday morning and although it wasn’t much, the timing was pretty rough. Most of the state saw a coating to around 2 inches of snow. School delays poured in this morning. The good news is that the roads will be improving by late this morning and this afternoon there will be clear skies but COLD with temps around 30! Below is a list of snowfall totals from today.

Town Amount
Berlin 2
Cheshire 1.8
Colchester 1.5
Danbury 0.5
Darien 1.3
Farmington 1.3
Madison 2
Mansfield 1.3
Meriden 0.5
Middlebury 2
Milford 0.8
Moosup 2
Mystic 2
New Canaan 1
New Haven 1.2
New London 2
Newtown 2.1
Norwich 3.5
Prospect 2
Putnam 0.3
Ridgefield 1.2
Staffordville 1
Stamford 1
Stonington 2.5
Stratford 0.5
Uncasville 2.5
Vernon 0.5
Warren 1
Waterbury 0.5
Waterford 2.2
Wolcott 2.5

