Storm halts buses, strands NY students in schools for hours

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of elementary students had to remain in their suburban Buffalo schools for hours after classes ended when lake-effect storms dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area.

Administrators in the West Seneca School District just south of Buffalo say nearly 50 students from two elementary schools boarded buses Thursday afternoon and eventually made it home safely that evening after the vehicles got stuck in standstill traffic.

District officials halted bus service when conditions became too hazardous, keeping other students in classrooms where they were provided with blankets. The buses began taking student home around 11:30 p.m. and officials say all students arrived home safely soon afterward.

The National Weather Service says storms that began Wednesday have dumped as much as 28 inches of snow on areas south of Buffalo.

