Suspect identified in fatal shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport police have identified a suspect in a fatal December shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 25-year-old Richard Lopez of Bridgeport, charging him with murder.

Police say they believe Lopez shot 33-year-old Noel Esbri on Dec. 15.

Police found the body of Esbri inside the home of a friend, who called police saying Esbri had arrived there suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Esbri had died by the time they arrived at the home.

Police were searching for Lopez on Thursday and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

