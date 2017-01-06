Temporary fixes being made to New Haven synagogue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Temporary fixes are being made to a New Haven synagogue after a deadly crash Monday.

Officials say the temporary fixes are just in time for a Bat Mitzvah that is set to take place at Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel tomorrow.

On Monday, two men were killed when the SUV they were driving slammed into the synagogue on Harrison Street. According to police, those men had been involved in a carjacking.

Officials say the crash left a hole in the social hall of the synagogue.

Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen said, “We were able to get the structural issues taken care of really quickly…so as of yesterday, the building inspector said that it’s fine and it’s safe. Sure we have a hole and it’s covered in plywood and so on, but at least it’s safe and we can use it until we can make a complete repair.”

The Rabbi told News8 that it could be weeks or months before the front of the building is completely repaired.