The Bachelor: Nick Viall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nick Viall is back stronger than ever, ready and eager to begin his search for true love on the 21st season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor.”

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, with a double major in accounting and supply chain management, Nick is one of the most accomplished and successful Bachelors.

One of eleven siblings, Nick maintains close ties with his family. His parents, Chris and Mary, have been married for thirty-seven years. Nothing would make them happier than to see Nick find what they have found in each other. When he’s not spending time with friends and family, Nick enjoys traveling, beach volleyball and rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers. He’s a charming man, whom the ladies just can’t get enough of.

You can tune in Monday nights at 8pm.

