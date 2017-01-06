NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Local Drinking Show Premiere Party, happening Friday January 6th at 7pm at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk CT. The party celebrates the premiere of The Local Drinking Show on WTNH.com/TheLocalDrinkingShow.com.

The Local Drinking Show is a documentary series covering drinking culture in the state. There will be beer from CT breweries as well.

The party will feature the first public screening of the premiere episode. JR Hedrick will also be performing.

Take a look at his perfromance in today’s Acoustic Cafe: JR Hedrick

For more information visit www.JRHedrick.com