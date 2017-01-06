Tribes narrow down new casino location to two towns

By Published:
- FILE - Casino patrons play the slots (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
- FILE - Casino patrons play the slots (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes have narrowed down their options for the location of a third casino in Connecticut.

The tribes announced Friday that East Windsor and Windsor Locks are advancing to the next phase of the site selection process. That means Hartford, East Hartford, and South Windsor are no longer in consideration.

“We sincerely appreciate East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor’s interest in working with us on this critically important project. They could not have been better partners,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a news release. “But despite a willingness to work together and a real belief in the value of this large investment, we couldn’t find a location that met our criteria.”

“We’ve determined that East Windsor and Windsor Locks align best with our development models and preserve more jobs and revenue for the state,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said in the release.

The two tribes are looking to build a new, joint casino in northern Connecticut to compete with a casino project under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes say the state found that the Massachusetts project will further hurt state finances by nearly $70 million in its first year of operation. A study commissioned by the tribes reports that more than 9,000 jobs will be lost if the state takes no action to compete against the project.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s