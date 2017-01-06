Tribes narrow down new casino location to two towns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes have narrowed down their options for the location of a third casino in Connecticut.

The tribes announced Friday that East Windsor and Windsor Locks are advancing to the next phase of the site selection process. That means Hartford, East Hartford, and South Windsor are no longer in consideration.

“We sincerely appreciate East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor’s interest in working with us on this critically important project. They could not have been better partners,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a news release. “But despite a willingness to work together and a real belief in the value of this large investment, we couldn’t find a location that met our criteria.”

“We’ve determined that East Windsor and Windsor Locks align best with our development models and preserve more jobs and revenue for the state,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said in the release.

The two tribes are looking to build a new, joint casino in northern Connecticut to compete with a casino project under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes say the state found that the Massachusetts project will further hurt state finances by nearly $70 million in its first year of operation. A study commissioned by the tribes reports that more than 9,000 jobs will be lost if the state takes no action to compete against the project.