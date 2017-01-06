Wet not white conditions on Connecticut roads

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Light snow fall Friday morning is causing some slippery conditions on Connecticut highways.

In Branford, drivers faced a light snow fall with big flakes, but it was not snowing too hard. Interstate 95 was wet, but not white. Treated areas of the roadway have been safe for travel, and there hasn’t been much to plow.

The obvious advice, if you stay in the well-traveled lanes you’ll have a safer ride. It’s when you head into the left lane that may not have been used as much where you run into a higher chance of slippery conditions.

Highways and major roads in towns are in good shape Friday morning, but secondary roads may not have been treated yet, and could be slick. Commuters should budget some extra time Friday morning for delays during their commute.