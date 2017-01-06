Wet not white conditions on Connecticut roads

By and Published:
Trucks driving through light snow on Interstate 95 in Branford (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)
Trucks driving through light snow on Interstate 95 in Branford (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Light snow fall Friday morning is causing some slippery conditions on Connecticut highways.

In Branford, drivers faced a light snow fall with big flakes, but it was not snowing too hard. Interstate 95 was wet, but not white. Treated areas of the roadway have been safe for travel, and there hasn’t been much to plow.

Related Content: See real-time traffic speed conditions on the News 8 Traffic Map

The obvious advice, if you stay in the well-traveled lanes you’ll have a safer ride. It’s when you head into the left lane that may not have been used as much where you run into a higher chance of slippery conditions.

Related Content: Check the News 8 Live Traffic Cameras on roads across Connecticut

Highways and major roads in towns are in good shape Friday morning, but secondary roads may not have been treated yet, and could be slick. Commuters should budget some extra time Friday morning for delays during their commute.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s