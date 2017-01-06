Year’s first snow messes with morning commute

By Published: Updated:
A snow plow heads heads down a street Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Morning commuters dealt with slick roads as the first significant snowstorm of the season began developing over parts of the Midwest. Widespread amounts of 4 to 8 inches of snow expected from Nebraska to Michigan with up to a foot in isolated spots. (AP Photo/Argus Leader, Elisha Page)
A snow plow heads heads down a street Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Morning commuters dealt with slick roads as the first significant snowstorm of the season began developing over parts of the Midwest. Widespread amounts of 4 to 8 inches of snow expected from Nebraska to Michigan with up to a foot in isolated spots. (AP Photo/Argus Leader, Elisha Page)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The first snowstorm of 2017 did not bring much snow, but the snow that did fall came during the morning commute. At least we were all prepared.

“I didn’t even know there was snow coming. I haven’t looked at the weather report in days,” said Clinton resident William Tamborlane.

All right, so most of us were prepared. News8 had the Mobile Weather Lab out as the snow started to pile up on 95 in East Lyme. That did slow traffic down, but the state plows trucks were out too. They were certainly prepared, so the major roads stayed in pretty good shape.

“Side roads are a little slicker where I live,” said Julie Von Kanel. “It’s not plowed yet because I live on the beaches in Clinton, so nothing’s plowed.” Von Kanel works in a hospital and has to get there no matter what.

Truckers also have to make their deliveries, no matter what. Professional drivers like Jeff Phillips of Massachusetts know that the first couple snowstorms can be tricky.

“You know, we haven’t had anything really. No ice conditions or anything like that, so they’re getting used to it,” Phillips said, adding this advice: “Slow down, take your time.”

On the snowy streets of East Haven, cars had no choice but to take their time.

“Yeah, I’ll leave a few minutes earlier, but the roads don’t look too bad,” said Carl Perez. “Usually the East Haven roads are pretty tough.”

If you really want to save time on a snowy morning, Carl has just the thing. He simply fires up his gas-powered leaf blower and clears the snow off his cars, driveway and sidewalk.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s