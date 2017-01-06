Year’s first snow messes with morning commute

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The first snowstorm of 2017 did not bring much snow, but the snow that did fall came during the morning commute. At least we were all prepared.

“I didn’t even know there was snow coming. I haven’t looked at the weather report in days,” said Clinton resident William Tamborlane.

All right, so most of us were prepared. News8 had the Mobile Weather Lab out as the snow started to pile up on 95 in East Lyme. That did slow traffic down, but the state plows trucks were out too. They were certainly prepared, so the major roads stayed in pretty good shape.

“Side roads are a little slicker where I live,” said Julie Von Kanel. “It’s not plowed yet because I live on the beaches in Clinton, so nothing’s plowed.” Von Kanel works in a hospital and has to get there no matter what.

Truckers also have to make their deliveries, no matter what. Professional drivers like Jeff Phillips of Massachusetts know that the first couple snowstorms can be tricky.

“You know, we haven’t had anything really. No ice conditions or anything like that, so they’re getting used to it,” Phillips said, adding this advice: “Slow down, take your time.”

On the snowy streets of East Haven, cars had no choice but to take their time.

“Yeah, I’ll leave a few minutes earlier, but the roads don’t look too bad,” said Carl Perez. “Usually the East Haven roads are pretty tough.”

If you really want to save time on a snowy morning, Carl has just the thing. He simply fires up his gas-powered leaf blower and clears the snow off his cars, driveway and sidewalk.