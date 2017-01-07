Connecticut State Police arrest 3 men after finding 170 bags of heroin in car

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested 3 men after they say they found 170 bags of heroin in their car.

Police say the operator, 54-year-old David McKnight of Danielson, and the vehicle passengers, 25-year-old Anthony Falzone of Norwich and 28-year old Ryan LaFountain of Danielson were driving in a car with an equipment violation on Interstate 84 in Tolland on Thursday.

Troopers say they noticed the violation and they followed the vehicle as it exited the highway. Officials say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Tolland Turnpike, also known as Route 74 in Willington.

According to troopers, they conducted an investigation of the car and found 170 bags of heroin inside.

Officials say McKnight was held on bond and Falzone and LaFountain were released after posting bond and are scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court.

According to police, the heroin was seized.

