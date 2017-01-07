Interstate 95 back open after multiple crashes

MILFORD & ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 in Milford and Orange is back open after multiple accidents in both directions.

Connecticut State Police say one accident was a jackknifed tractor trailer on I-95 northbound in Orange. They say the tractor trailer was down an embankment.

According to police, there were also several crashes in Milford on I-95 southbound.

They said the right lane was closed for both accidents.

Officials say there were no reported injuries in either accident.

