Electrical fire quickly extinguished at Yale Courtyard Hotel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Marriott on Whalley Ave.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Yale- reported fire on the 5th fl with waterflow</p>&mdash; New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NewHavenFire/status/817808931712012289″>January 7, 2017</a></blockquote>

New Haven Fire Department sent out tweets around 2:00 p.m. Saturday saying there was a reported fire at the Courtyard New Haven at Yale on the 5th floor.

According to officials, the fire was an electrical fire with heavy smoke. They say it was knocked down by a sprinkler and contained quickly.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Electrical Fire room 511 knocked down by sprinkler with heavy smoke condition</p>&mdash; New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NewHavenFire/status/817810034767921152″>January 7, 2017</a></blockquote>

New Haven Fire Officials are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Officials at the hotel say there was a brief evacuation, but guests are being allowed back into the hotel.

