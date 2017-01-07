Father accidentally shoots son with handgun

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police say a 23-year-old man is recovering after his father accidentally shot him with a gun Saturday morning.

Officials say a man was showing his son a 9 millimeter handgun when he accidentally shot him in the abdomen.

According to South Windsor Police, the 23-year-old man was alert and conscious when they arrived to the scene on Gail Lane. They say he was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation shows the shooting was accidental.