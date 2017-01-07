I-91 closed in both directions in Middletown after multiple crashes

WATCH LIVE: Stopped traffic on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill near exit 22

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have closed Interstate 91 in both directions between Middletown and Wethersfield after reports of multiple car accidents on both sides of the roadway.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Connecticut State Police reported a 20-car accident on I-91 southbound at exit 21 in Middletown. That crash caused Troopers to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT’s, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

A short time later, Troopers announced that I-91 is closed in both directions between exits 20 and 25 due to multiple crashes on both sides of the highway.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said the crash included 21 vehicles, including three trucks, and two ruptured fuel tanks. He says there are up to ten injuries, and urged people to stay home, if possible.

21 vehicle pileup w 3 trucks and two ruptured fuel tanks on I-91s. Highway shut down and up to 10 injuries. Stay home if possible. Thanks. — Daniel Drew (@MayorDanDrew) January 7, 2017

There is no word on how long either side of the highway will be closed for. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A few viewers have sent us some video of the scene via Report-It, including this footage of emergency responders on the scene helping motorists in Middletown.

News 8 will post additional details as soon as they become available.