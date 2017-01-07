I-91 closed in both directions in Middletown after multiple crashes

Multiple crashes closed Interstate 91 in both directions Saturday (Photo: Connecticut State Police)
WATCH LIVE: Stopped traffic on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill near exit 22

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have closed Interstate 91 in both directions between Middletown and Wethersfield after reports of multiple car accidents on both sides of the roadway.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Connecticut State Police reported a 20-car accident on I-91 southbound at exit 21 in Middletown. That crash caused Troopers to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway.

A short time later, Troopers announced that I-91 is closed in both directions between exits 20 and 25 due to multiple crashes on both sides of the highway.

Connecticut State Police responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 91 Saturday afternoon (Image: Twitter/Connecticut State Police)
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said the crash included 21 vehicles, including three trucks, and two ruptured fuel tanks. He says there are up to ten injuries, and urged people to stay home, if possible.

Connecticut State Police responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 91 Saturday afternoon (Image: Twitter/Connecticut State Police)
There is no word on how long either side of the highway will be closed for. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Connecticut State Police responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 91 Saturday afternoon (Image: Twitter/Connecticut State Police)
Multiple crashes closed Interstate 91 in both directions Saturday (Photo: Connecticut State Police)
A few viewers have sent us some video of the scene via Report-It, including this footage of emergency responders on the scene helping motorists in Middletown.

News 8 will post additional details as soon as they become available.

