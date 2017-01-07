Kicking hunger and cravings to the curb to reach New year goals

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — If you are making the same new years goals every year you aren’t alone. Fitness expert Lisa Lynn stopped by our station to show us the best way we can kick the hunger and cravings to the curb.

Lisa says the secret to Weight loss success is kicking hunger and cravings to the curb. The best way to do that is eating high protein which will actually help suppress appetite which control hormones. A study from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark found that the protein content of our meals had a strong influence on hunger hormones .

Lisa says when it comes to losing weight and melting fat controlling your appetite and cravings is the most important step you can take and the best way to do that is by focusing on protein first at every meal.

