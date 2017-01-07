New fitness device making waves at Consumer Electronics Show

By Published:
2017-01-07fitnesstracker

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — You never know what might be unveiled at the Consumer electronics show. Among the latest gadgetry being introduced, is the “G-vert”.

The G-Vert is a fitness tracker that users wear on their bodies to note athletic measurements. That includes intensity, g-force, kinetic energy, power and stress.

The measures are sent to the “Vert” app in real-time, then are monitored before or after use.

Vert says the tracker provides users with the information they need to improve their fitness levels.

 

