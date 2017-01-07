New Haven asks residents to park on “even” side of street

By Published: Updated:
snow plow

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is asking residents to park on the even side of the street.

Officials say if you don’t know what that means, you should look at the house numbers. They say if you look and see that the house numbers are even, you should park on that side of the street.

The parking ban is in effect to allow snow plows and workers to help clear the snow from the streets and plow to the curb.

The city is asking residents to report any non-emergency issues such as: if you need assistance shoveling your sidewalk or if you see an area that needs to be plowed. You can report it on the city’s website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s