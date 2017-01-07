New Haven asks residents to park on “even” side of street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is asking residents to park on the even side of the street.

Officials say if you don’t know what that means, you should look at the house numbers. They say if you look and see that the house numbers are even, you should park on that side of the street.

The parking ban is in effect to allow snow plows and workers to help clear the snow from the streets and plow to the curb.

The city is asking residents to report any non-emergency issues such as: if you need assistance shoveling your sidewalk or if you see an area that needs to be plowed. You can report it on the city’s website.