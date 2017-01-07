Plainfield police issue online dating scam warning

By Published:
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police have received multiple complaints about an online dating scam targeting Connecticut residents.

According to Plainfield officers, scammers are targeting Connecticut users of the dating website “Plenty of Fish”. The scammers are posing as law enforcement officers on the phone, and telling the targeted person that they are the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation stemming from somebody they interacted with on the dating website.

During the course of the phone call, the ‘law enforcement officer’ will demand money in exchange for dropping the criminal complaint.

The Plainfield Police Department is reminding the public law enforcement officials would never request any financial payment or restitution involving any criminal complaint at any time.

If you receive a phone call like this, or have any concerns about the legitimacy of any call from a law enforcement officer please contact your local law enforcement agency to verify the validity of the call.

