Round 2 of Snow Much Heavier

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

 

Winter storm warnings issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday afternoon/evening for more than 50% of the state as a storm system will track just offshore from Connecticut but close enough to bring measurable snow to all of Connecticut. Flakes will start to fly around noon today and will pack more of a punch than what we saw yesterday. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, especially in eastern CT through the afternoon and into the evening.

winter wx adv and warning mw

This is a quick hitter too, snow will depart 10PM to around midnight tonight. When all is said and done, 2-4 inches of snow is areas in the white shading and 4 to 8 inches of snow in areas in the blue shading. The heaviest accumulations will be in eastern CT where 8 to 10 inches of snow is expected. You can see the snowfall map below.

