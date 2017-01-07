State Police respond to more than 100 crashes Saturday

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Interstate 91 Saturday (Photo: Connecticut State Police)
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to more than 100 crashes as snow fell across the state Saturday.

According to State Police Trooper First Class Kelly Grant, Troopers responded to approximately 115 crashes and approximately 94 motorist assists Saturday. Most of the calls were for spin-outs, and vehicles stuck in the snow.

These numbers are from 10:00am Saturday, when the snow began, until 4:00 pm. Troopers are continuing their patrols and assisting motorists as needed.

