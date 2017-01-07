The big cleanup after a wintry mix of snow

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– Snow plow crews haven’t stopped since the snow started falling Saturday morning. It has been a busy snow day.

Gary Vass who drives a plow truck said,”You plow and two minutes later it’s covered again.” Those shoveling the snow took short breaks but when the snow falls a man shoveling snow said,”We try and just keep it clean. And when the snow stops we are here and we clean it all.”

Between 10AM and 4PM Saturday State Police reported 115 crashes on state highways. Multiple were reported crashes on interstates 91 and 95 also on the Merritt parkway.

Tony Ribeiro added, “I have seen like three or four accident on 90 with six or seven car people on the side of the road with the car it’s really bad.”

Keith Jones said, “I noticed a few cars that slid off the road a little bit and do not wreck but slid off the road and they couldn’t get out of it because they don’t have four-wheel-drive.”

Drivers said they are taking it slow and using caution. Damon Davey was heading to Virgina. He said, “I’m just being smart about it. Stopping every once in a while and I have some family in Fairfield so I’m going to stop there for a bit.” Keith Jones added, “I didn’t slide any but I have four-wheel-drive I took it slow.”

Ribeiro said,”Can’t use the brakes you have to have a distance of 50/50 between other cars otherwise you are out.” Those traveling to other states say they’ve got to keep going. Ribeiro added, “I still have another three hours to go probably if there are no accidents.” Snow plow workers picked up extra hours. Vass said,”Going to be a long night and tired night.