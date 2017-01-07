West Haven Police arrest man allegedly trying to burglarize convenience store

By Published:
Courtesy: West Haven Police
Courtesy: West Haven Police

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have arrested a man they say was trying to burglarize a convenience store on Route 34 early Saturday morning.

Police say 37-year-old James Samperi was spotted by officers after they noticed a ladder against the Krauszer’s Food Store on Derby Avenue during an early morning patrol. According to officials, police also found a bag containing burglary tools, including an acetylene cutting torch near the ladder.

They say Samperi fled on foot when police tried to confront him. Officers say he jumped a fence into the Maltby Lakes preserve and tried to escape by diving into the water to swim away.

According to investigators, the police surrounded the body of water. They say Samperi swam to a small island in the middle of the water where police helped get him safely to shore.

West Haven Police say one officer was injured during the pursuit. The say he sustained a shoulder injury. The officer has been treated, and has since been released from the hospital.

According to officials, Samperi is being charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools and interfering with police.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s