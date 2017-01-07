West Haven Police arrest man allegedly trying to burglarize convenience store

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have arrested a man they say was trying to burglarize a convenience store on Route 34 early Saturday morning.

Police say 37-year-old James Samperi was spotted by officers after they noticed a ladder against the Krauszer’s Food Store on Derby Avenue during an early morning patrol. According to officials, police also found a bag containing burglary tools, including an acetylene cutting torch near the ladder.

They say Samperi fled on foot when police tried to confront him. Officers say he jumped a fence into the Maltby Lakes preserve and tried to escape by diving into the water to swim away.

According to investigators, the police surrounded the body of water. They say Samperi swam to a small island in the middle of the water where police helped get him safely to shore.

West Haven Police say one officer was injured during the pursuit. The say he sustained a shoulder injury. The officer has been treated, and has since been released from the hospital.

According to officials, Samperi is being charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools and interfering with police.