2 people stabbed at Big Y in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were stabbed at the Big Y grocery store in Old Lyme, Sunday.

Police confirm to News 8 that at around 2:12 p.m., troopers responded to the Big Y at 90 Halls Road after a stabbing assault occurred.

Life Star was requested at the scene for one of the victims. An ambulance also responded for at least one person, police say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown. Police say it appears the suspect is still at the scene and may have been injured.

Big Y is now closed for the investigation. Police say there is no further perceived threat to the public.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.