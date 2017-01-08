Connecticut governor to speak at annual economic summit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel Malloy will speak about Connecticut’s economic outlook at an annual summit hosted by business leaders.

Malloy is scheduled to make remarks Monday at the 2017 Economic Summit + Outlook conference.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, is slated to be the keynote speaker.

The event is co-hosted by the Connecticut Business & Industry Association and the MetroHartford Alliance. It will be held at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

