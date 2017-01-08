Connecticut governor to speak at annual economic summit

Associated Press logo By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel Malloy will speak about Connecticut’s economic outlook at an annual summit hosted by business leaders.

Malloy is scheduled to make remarks Monday at the 2017 Economic Summit + Outlook conference.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, is slated to be the keynote speaker.

The event is co-hosted by the Connecticut Business & Industry Association and the MetroHartford Alliance. It will be held at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s