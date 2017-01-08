Crews respond to three alarm fire in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several fire crews have responded to a three alarm fire in Milford, Sunday evening.

The Milford Fire Department confirms to News 8 that crews are on the scene of a heavy structure fire at 267 Melba Street. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. The West Haven and Stratford Fire Departments are also assisting.

Stratford E1 and E2 are currently responding to Milford, to assist with a 3 alarm structure fire on Melba St. — Stratford Fire Dept (@StratfordCTFire) January 8, 2017

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.