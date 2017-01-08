Crews respond to three alarm fire in Milford

By Published: Updated:
(File)
(File)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several fire crews have responded to a three alarm fire in Milford, Sunday evening.

The Milford Fire Department confirms to News 8 that crews are on the scene of a heavy structure fire at 267 Melba Street. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m.  The West Haven and Stratford Fire Departments are also assisting.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s