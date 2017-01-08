Financial tips for 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need help managing your money this year, we are giving you some financial tips for 2017. The president of Heritage Capitol, Paul Schatz stopped by our station to explain what we can do all year long to help manage our money.

Paul says there are several things you can do:

  1. Revisit personal risk tolerance
  2. Rebalance 401K and other investment accounts
  3. Sell winners
  4. Increase 401K contribution
  5. Create/update will
  6. Update beneficiaries
  7. Check credit report
  8. Photograph inventory of home
  9. Have plan to pay down debt, especially high interest credit card debt
  10. Understand health insurance pros and cons
  11. Organize key financial docs
  12. Create emergency fund
  13. Refinance mortgage
  14. Create a budget
  15. Travel abroad
  16. Consolidate debt

  17. Take a financial inventory

For more information on Paul and tips he has you can head to his website.

