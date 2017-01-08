New Haven’s Wooster Square spent Sunday digging out & having fun

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)– Shovels are out, streets are slushy, and folks are doing the snow pack shuffle down sidewalks.

“I don’t love driving in the snow. So, if it’s a little icy or a little slick I’d rather just walk,” said New Haven’s Meghan Shah.

14-month-old Ronan was on his first sled ride through Wooster Square. His mother, Katie Murphy, was pulling him along.

“It makes it more fun with the baby and it makes you appreciate the four seasons,” said Murphy.

He’s still undecided if he appreciates the four seasons.

“The verdict is still out he’s trying to figure it out,” said Murphy through a laugh.

New Haven public works had all of their 22 crews clearing streets and nearly 200 churches closed or had delays across the state. As the snow piled up yesterday and those temperatures dropped this morning.

“I have felt yesterday and today too, is my finger going to get frost-bitten? It’s pretty cold out here,” said Katie Trumpener who was shoveling her sidewalk.

Even with these chilly temps, everyone we spoke with says it does make everything more scenic.

Trumpener said, “It’s so light out. Even inside my house you know I look out the window. It brightens up the whole house.”

Shah said, “I’m not a winter lover, but I like the seasons. So, think it has to happen to appreciate the spring and summer.”

Spring is 71 days away. Summer 164.