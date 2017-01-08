New Haven’s Wooster Square spent Sunday digging out & having fun

By Published:
wooster square

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)– Shovels are out, streets are slushy, and folks are doing the snow pack shuffle down sidewalks.

“I don’t love driving in the snow. So, if it’s a little icy or a little slick I’d rather just walk,” said New Haven’s Meghan Shah.

14-month-old Ronan was on his first sled ride through Wooster Square. His mother, Katie Murphy, was pulling him along.

“It makes it more fun with the baby and it makes you appreciate the four seasons,” said Murphy.

He’s still undecided if he appreciates the four seasons.

“The verdict is still out he’s trying to figure it out,” said Murphy through a laugh.

New Haven public works had all of their 22 crews clearing streets and nearly 200 churches closed or had delays across the state. As the snow piled up yesterday and those temperatures dropped this morning.

“I have felt yesterday and today too, is my finger going to get frost-bitten? It’s pretty cold out here,” said Katie Trumpener who was shoveling her sidewalk.

Even with these chilly temps, everyone we spoke with says it does make everything more scenic.

Trumpener said, “It’s so light out. Even inside my house you know I look out the window. It brightens up the whole house.”

Shah said, “I’m not a winter lover, but I like the seasons. So, think it has to happen to appreciate the spring and summer.”

Spring is 71 days away. Summer 164.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s