Organization goals for 2017

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to the new year everyone makes a goal or two for themselves, but not everyone will keep those all year long. If your goal is to stay more organized, we are joined by blogger of College Prepster, Carly Heitlinger who is finding ways for us to step up our organization this year.

Carly says the key to organization is finding what works best for each person. She says there are lots of great apps we can use like:

  • Unroll.me
    1. An management system that helps clean our your email inbox.
  • Asana
    1. A web and mobile application designed to help teams track their work.
  • Google Photos
    1. All your photos are backed up safely, organized and labeled automatically, so you can find them fast, and share them how you like.
  • My Fitness Pal
    1. Free online calorie counter and diet plan. Lose weight by tracking your caloric intake quickly and easily. Find nutrition facts for over 2,000,000 foods.

For more information and tricks for organizing you can head to Carly’s website.

