Police: Fitness trainer arrested for relationship with underage girl

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– An East Haven man was arrested in Orange after police say he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Robert Mele, 24, turned himself into police on December 27th, after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest. Police say the warrant stems from an investigation into Mele’s actions while he was working as a trainer at a local gym, with an underage female who was a member there.

Mele was charged with sexual assault, strangulation and disorderly conduct. He was held on $75,000 bond.