Police investigate shooting in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in Norwalk on Saturday evening.

Police say officers responded to the area of 13 Garner Street at 7:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital where his condition is unknown.

There is no word on how the victim sustained the gun shot wounds or if there are any suspects or arrests at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 203-854-3011 or their Tip Line at 203-854-311.