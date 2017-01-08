Security tightened at Logan after Florida airport attack

A heavy police presence was at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it re-opened Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Investigators continued their work downstairs in the baggage area of terminal 2 the day after a shooting. (Mike Stocker /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A heavy police presence was at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it re-opened Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Investigators continued their work downstairs in the baggage area of terminal 2 the day after a shooting. (Mike Stocker /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ve got “enhanced” security measures in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Massachusetts State Police and Massport, the state agency that oversees Logan, issued a joint statement Friday saying law enforcement was on alert.

The two agencies say Boston’s busy global air hub is being patrolled by state troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units and undercover officers.

They say roadway blockades also are in place.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which manages T.F. Green Airport, says measures are in place for heightened security and its police are working with federal and state authorities “on enhanced security procedures.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut Airport Authority officials say the shooting had no impact on operations at Bradley International Airport.

