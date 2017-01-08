Snowfall Totals from January 7, 2016

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

The snow came quickly yesterday and it sure didn’t disappoint! Many towns, especially in eastern Connecticut picked up 7+ inches of snow. However, we saw a lot of 5 and 6 inch totals throughout the state. With temperatures so cold yesterday, the snow was very light and fluffy. Temperatures struggled to make it to the mid 20s and after the snow moved out, temps dropped like a rock into the single digits and teens by this morning.

The forecast for today features afternoon highs only in the low 20s with some sunshine but don’t let it fool you! When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the single digits all day. There’s also a chance for a tiny bit of snow as well. With a gusty NW wind, snow squalls are possible noon through 5 PM. We’re not expecting accumulations like we saw yesterday by any means, but there’s a high chance that these squalls may coat up the roads or your driveway with a period of reduced visibility from time to time as well.

Below are a list of snowfall totals from yesterday. If you have a report and would like to submit it, please contact me on social media below.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

Town Amount Andover 5.8 Ashford 6.5 Avon 3.5 Beacon Falls 4.8 Bethel 6.3 Bridgeport 5.3 Brookfield 4.7 Canton 3 Chaplin 6.3 Cheshire 6.3 Clinton 5.9 Colchester 7.3 Colebrook 2.9 Coventry 6 Danbury 5 Darien 3.8 Dayville 7.8 East Hartland 3 East Killingly 10.4 Eastford 6.3 Easton 5.8 Ellington 5 Farmington 4.5 Glastonbury 3 Granby 3 Greenwich 5.2 Groton 8.5 Haddam 7.5 Hamden 6.7 Lisbon 8.5 Litchfield 2.5 Lyme 9 Manchester 6 Mansfield 7 Meriden 6.5 Milford 7.8 Nepaug 4 New Canaan 5.8 New Canaan 5 New Haven 4.5 Newington 5.5 Newtown 5.5 Newtown 5.2 North Canaan 1.8 North Granby 3.2 Northford 6.8 Norwalk 5 Norwich 9.5 Old Saybrook 7.8 Prospect 5.5 Quaker Hill 8.3 Ridgefield 3.5 Roxbury 4.7 Somers 5.1 South Windsor 4.5 Southbury 3.8 Southington 4.5 Staffordville 6 Stamford 4.3 Stratford 5.5 Thomaston 4.3 Thomaston 0.5 Tolland 6 Vernon 5 Warren 3.5 Waterbury 3.8 Waterford 7.2 Watertown 2 Weatogue 3.5 West Hartford 4.5 Weston 5.3 Wethersfield 4.5 Wilton 4 Winchester 3 Windham 5.5 Windsor 4 Windsor Locks 3.3 Winsted 4.1