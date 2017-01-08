When Rock Salt Stops “Rockin”

It’s something we see on the streets, something we use often when the temp goes below freezing at night…Talking about salt, or some sort of salt solution. Rock salt is a great thing to have on your sidewalk especially after a storm like Saturday’s. Public works and DOT crews also go as far as pre-treating the roads but the problem is, sometimes you get what you paid for. The “good stuff” is called calcium chloride or magnesium chloride. The problem is, this stuff costs a lot of money. In some cases, it costs double the price as rock salt…and for those of you who are familiar with how salt works, it melts water up to 22 degrees.

The problem is, our temps are going to get much colder than that tonight so that makes rock salt effectively worthless! So many people upgrade to what they think is better…this product is called a “blend” which is essentially a bunch of the leftover rock salt mixed with a few other things that will make your neighbors dog sick. This isn’t any better at melting ice than rock salt is. So what will work best for you when the temp gets really…really cold?

Well your best bet is to read the label on what you buy. Most manufacturers will print somewhere on the label how cold they can continue to be effective until. The higher priced ones will be more efficient, effective, and in some cases be safer on your pavement and pets. From what I’ve found, the best functioning ones are calcium chloride and the safest for pets is a blend of sodium, magnesium, and potassium chloride.

Keep in mind, the treatment that’s used on the roads are also only functional in the 20s and 30s so they will not work with the frigid temps we have across Connecticut tonight!

CLICK HERE for an interesting article explaining all the facts about ice melt!