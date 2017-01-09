3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-95

(WTNH / Kent Pierce)
(WTNH / Kent Pierce)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 North was shut down in Milford for an hour on Monday morning, following a crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars.

Around 4:30 a.m., troopers, firefighters and EMTs responded to I-95, northbound between exits 40 and 39 in Milford.

Dispatchers with Connecticut State Police couldn’t say how many of those involved were injured, but all injuries were minor.

They also couldn’t confirm that the accident was caused by the slippery conditions Connecticut commuters faced Monday morning.

(Image: Connecticut Dept. of Transportation)
(Image: Connecticut Dept. of Transportation)

Northbound lanes remained closed for about an hour, while crews worked to clear the scene, reopening at 5:30 a.m.

