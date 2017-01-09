4 people arrested after alleged car theft in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
Hamden Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police have arrested four people after they say they stole a car on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Saint Mary Street and Dudley Street after getting reports of a recovered stolen car. They say they found four people sitting inside of the stolen 2016 BMW.

According to officials, police arrested 18-year-old John Pope of Hamden, two 16-year-old juveniles and a 14-year-old juvenile.

Police say Pope is being charged with first-degree larceny. They say he is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on January 20th.

Courtesy: Hamden Police Department
Courtesy: Hamden Police Department

Officials say all three of the juveniles are being charged with first-degree larceny and are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on January 18th.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s