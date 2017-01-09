4 people arrested after alleged car theft in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police have arrested four people after they say they stole a car on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Saint Mary Street and Dudley Street after getting reports of a recovered stolen car. They say they found four people sitting inside of the stolen 2016 BMW.

According to officials, police arrested 18-year-old John Pope of Hamden, two 16-year-old juveniles and a 14-year-old juvenile.

Police say Pope is being charged with first-degree larceny. They say he is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on January 20th.

Officials say all three of the juveniles are being charged with first-degree larceny and are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on January 18th.