Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A witness expected to testify at the upcoming double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 Connecticut bar shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2iWBC3C ) Alexander Bradley was sentenced Monday for illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Bradley fired at the bar shortly after being shot. He told a judge he was going through traumatic events and isn’t the same person he was then.

Bradley testified during Hernandez’s first murder trial, for the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Prosecutors say Bradley was a witness to the 2012 double killing. Hernandez is accused of shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013 so he wouldn’t talk.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s