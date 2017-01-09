Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A witness expected to testify at the upcoming double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 Connecticut bar shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2iWBC3C ) Alexander Bradley was sentenced Monday for illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Bradley fired at the bar shortly after being shot. He told a judge he was going through traumatic events and isn’t the same person he was then.

Bradley testified during Hernandez’s first murder trial, for the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Prosecutors say Bradley was a witness to the 2012 double killing. Hernandez is accused of shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013 so he wouldn’t talk.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

