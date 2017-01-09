At least 21 people recovering after 26 car, 4 TT truck accident on I-91 SB Saturday

Related Coverage I-91 reopens after multiple crashes close highway for almost 6 hours

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police say at least 21 people are recovering after an accident involving 26 cars and 4 tractor trailers on Interstate 91 southbound on Saturday.

According to police, the main accident happened just over the Mattabassett River Bridge on the Cromwell and Middletown town lines. They say it involved 26 cars and four tractor-trailer trucks. They also say one flatbed truck, one car-carrier truck and one box freight truck were involved.

Officials say there were a wide range of injuries ranging from serious that required extrication to minor where drivers were able to exit the vehicle on their own. They say an exact number of patients that were treated was not available, but they say there was an excess of 21 patients with varying degrees of trauma-related injuries. Police say fortunately there were no mortal injuries sustained by any of the accident victims nor any responding first responders. They say ambulances from Rocky Hill, Durham, Haddam, Hunters Ambulance Service, Aetna Ambulance Service and ASM Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

According to police, the cab section of one of the tractor trailers involved in the accident was hanging over an embankment to the Mattabassett River Bridge and required emergency personnel to stabilize it. They also say a saddle tank on one of the tractor trailer trucks was broken during the accident and leaked approximately 125 gallons of diesel fuel. Environmental agencies say they responded and cleaned up the spill.