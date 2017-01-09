Canterbury man arrest for misuse of 9-1-1 system

Plainfield, Conn. (WTNH)- A Canterbury man is facing a charge of intentionally making a false statement and another charge after calling 9-1-1 in August of 2016.

27 year old Justin R. Girard faces a court appearance in the case tomorrow. Police say the arrest stems from an incident last August in which crews rushed to a home in the Moosup section of town after Girard had allegedly reported that someone had stolen a firearm from his house.

After a long investigation, police concluded that the report was bogus, an in fact, the weapon that Girard reported stolen had never even been manufactured.