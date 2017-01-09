10 injured in New Haven school bus crash

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/Kent Pierce)
(WTNH/Kent Pierce)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and car in New Haven, Monday morning.

Foxon Boulevard/Route 80 was closed at Quinnipiac Avenue but has since reopened after a car crashed into a school bus and got stuck underneath the back of it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Fire Chief tells News 8 that eight kids were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The other four kids who were on the bus were not injured and transferred to a new bus. It is unknown to which school the bus was heading to.

Two adults were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The car appears to be severely damaged from the crash.

(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s