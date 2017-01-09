10 injured in New Haven school bus crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and car in New Haven, Monday morning.

Foxon Boulevard/Route 80 was closed at Quinnipiac Avenue but has since reopened after a car crashed into a school bus and got stuck underneath the back of it.

Accident on rte 80 in New Haven is cleared. 10 people with minor injuries, 8 of them on the school bus. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 9, 2017

The Fire Chief tells News 8 that eight kids were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The other four kids who were on the bus were not injured and transferred to a new bus. It is unknown to which school the bus was heading to.

Two adults were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Car vs. school bus full of kids has Rte. 80 shut both ways at Quinnipiac Ave. pic.twitter.com/n4lIjr9JtD — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 9, 2017

The car appears to be severely damaged from the crash.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.