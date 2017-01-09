Clinton man charged with attempted sexual assault of girl in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Clinton man is accused of barging into a Middletown home and trying to sexually assault an underage girl. Jean-Baptiste Berthony is facing charges tonight after police said he smashed the victim’s head into the ground and punched her several times.

The victim says he choked her, and tried to take her clothes off. But she was able to escape, and ran to a nearby home for help. Police later found Berthony and arrested him.

They say Berthony and the victim did not know each other.

