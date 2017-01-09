Cold Today-Warming On The Way

Some bitterly cold temperatures around our area this morning! Warmer changes are on the way!

Many towns ended up in the single digits just above and blow zero this morning. Here are a few low temps from earlier today: Guilford 7°, Milford 6°, North Haven between -3° and -7°, Waterbury -1°, Lisbon, Danielson & Torrington reached down to -3°.

Dry and cold through tonight as high pressure tries to hold on. The wind will change direction and come in from the south and begin to moderate temperatures through tomorrow morning. Lots of clouds will be drifting through from time to time. Here’s a mid-morning satellite view from PSU’s EWALL:

The incoming mild air will kick off an area of light snow and rain tomorrow. My one concern is rain falling on the cold ground. There could be some icy surfaces especially around Waterbury and up through the Litchfield Hills. The precipitation will be light. Temperatures will actually rise all night Tuesday night to above freezing as the southerly wind comes in from the southwest! Here’s a look from TROPICALTIDBITS.com

Eventually the mild air will reach across most if not ALL of New England for Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front will put an end to the thaw later in the day on Friday. This will be after 50s midday Friday. Colder weather moves in for the weekend with some moisture close by. We will watch to see if the snow clips Connecticut Saturday Night.

There are signs of another warm-up next week too!

Have a good afternoon! -Gil