Comcast customers experiencing widespread outages throughout Connecticut

(WTNH)– Comcast users throughout the state are reporting outages Monday morning.

News 8 has received several messages through Report-It regarding many Comcast customers without TV, phone and internet.

Comcast says they have identified the issue and are working to return service as soon as possible. They also said customers should start seeing their services returning.

Comcast  released the following statement explaining the outage:

Early this morning, we identified an issue that affected some of our customers. We have been working hard to return service as quickly as possible. We are so sorry – we know our customers rely on our services.”

The Comcast website’s down detector also shows an outage throughout Connecticut.

