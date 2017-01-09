Connecticut Jewelry Company Featured In Golden Globe Gift Bags

By Published:
Forever In My Heart Jewelry Founder Mira Alicki (Photo: ForeverInMyHeartJewelry.com)
Forever In My Heart Jewelry Founder Mira Alicki (Photo: ForeverInMyHeartJewelry.com)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown jewelry designer had her creations “Forever In My Heart Jewelry by Mira” included in the official 74th annual Golden Globe celebrity gift bags. The company donates 40 percent of their proceeds to animal charities. Founder, Mira Alicki, presented her designs at the Golden Globes Awards Style Lounge. She’s also been invited to the upcoming 89th Academy Awards.

Alicki wore a “Save A Life” sash and a red carpet ready ball gown meeting stars from “Modern Family” and “Ray Donovan”. She chatted up celebrities letting them know about how her jewelry and mission benefit animals. She has been designing jewelry for the past 22 years bringing together her passion for helping animals and making custom jewelry.

