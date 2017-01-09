Court documents show huge fentanyl shipment was headed for Waterbury

Related Coverage Derby police recover $1.5 million worth of Fentanyl in Route 34 traffic stop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Newly unsealed court documents are revealing some new information about a huge fentanyl bust made in Derby last last year. On December 21st, Derby police pulled over a tractor trailer truck and found 55 pounds of fentanyl worth well over a million dollars. The truck was registered in Arizona, and police arrested the driver, Erick Escalante, 47 of San Luis, Arizona.

According to newly unsealed court documents, when police pulled over Escalante for failure to stay in his lane, he told police he had just made a delivery in Orange and was trying to find somewhere to fuel his truck. Police say Escalante appeared to be nervous. They saw a large cardboard box on the passenger seat. They asked Escalante what was in the box. Police say he said, “S**t” and that the officers could have the box if they wanted. Suspecting something was wrong, Derby police brought in a police dog, and the dog had a positive hit for drugs at the cab of the truck. They opened the box and found 25 brick-like packages in vacuum-sealed bags. They later discovered the box contained 55 pounds of fentanyl.

Derby Police say under oath, Escalante confessed that he picked up the package from an unidentified man in California and was directed to go to an address in Waterbury to deliver the package. Escalante is facing a list of drug charges.