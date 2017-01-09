Cruisin’ Connecticut – Christmas Tree-Eating Goats at Lyric Hill Farm in Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to up north to Granby. It’s home to many goat farms, but one specifically is providing a unique way to dispose of your leftover Christmas trees.

Lyric Hill Farm invites Connecticut residents to bring their (tinsel-free and chemical-free) Christmas trees to the farm for the goats. Yes. Goats will eat your Christmas tree by defoliating and debarking the branches, one-by-one.

Shrubs and trees are a natural snack for these French alpine goats. They’re a bigger body dairy goat. With the milk that the goats produce in the spring, Lyric Hill Farm has a self-serve farm store, full of natural goats milk soaps, lotions and more.

So if you still have to drag that Christmas tree out of the house. Don’t leave it on the side of the road. Bring it up to Granby for our little friends to enjoy.

