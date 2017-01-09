Lockdown at Day Kimball Hospital lifted; suspect still at large

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam was locked down Monday afternoon after reports of an armed man walking in front of the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police Public Informaiton Officer Trooper Kelly Grant, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Day Kimball Hosptial, located at 320 Pomfret Street, was placed into lockdown. There were reports of a man with a handgun in front of the hospital.

State Police say no shots were fired. The suspect left the property. Police are searching for him now. A description was not immediately available.

The lockdown was lifted just after 2:00 p.m.

