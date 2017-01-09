Electric Boat employees excited about addition of more than 1,300 jobs

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Lea Moneypenny has just gotten off her shift at Electric Boat and is working out at Anytime Fitness a couple blocks away. She is a mechanical engineer at the submarine manufacturer and found out about the new job this morning on her way into work.

“I don’t know if it is just engineers, or if it’s draftsman or people working in the yard, whatever it is it is going to be great for the economy,” Moneypenny said.

The Columbia class ballistic missile submarine is responsible for many of the jobs, as it is the newest state-of-the-art revolution in underwater warfare. Moneypenny heard that about 400 of the new jobs will be dedicated to the new submarine.

“I am not surprised with all of the work, submarines, they’re big things, a lot of engineering lot of draftsmen, a lot of work required,” she said. “It is a great thing.”

Congressman Joe Courtney says this has a trickle down effect into the community and the university systems.

“We must continue these efforts to ensure that EB and other manufacturers in our state have access to the skilled workforce they need to keep up with the demand in the years ahead,” Courtney said.

And it also trickles down to the local businesses. At Anytime Fitness ,the owner, Brandon Madigan, says he is already coming up with strategies to lure in the new employees.

“We are going to do mostly Facebook stuff, but we’re going to go over to EB and have somebody probably speak in their break room so hopefully that’ll work out,” he said.

And Electric Boat says they’re not going to stop with this latest addition of jobs. As a matter fact, in 2020, they’re expecting to 18,000 jobs, and that’s another 2,500 more in the next couple of years.