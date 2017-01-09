Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture: A Natural Way to Get Rid of Wrinkles

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trish Berube loves spending time outdoors, especially out on the water.

“I’ve been a boater for 20 years,” she explained.

But her favorite hobby has also taken a toll on her skin.

“The sun and the air and the salt here on long island sound just kind of dries everything out.”

So when the 56-year-old started noticing wrinkles on her face, she decided to take action.

“Where were the wrinkles that bothered me the most?” Berube asked. “I would have to say all of these fabulous laugh crow lines you get and these deep crevices. Oh and yes, the forehead! How do you get rid of all the lines on the forehead?”

For the past five years, Berube has been getting facial rejuvenation acupuncture.

“Facial rejuvenation acupuncture is a noninvasive way of helping to get rid of fine wrinkles, of helping to lift sagging skin, of helping to bring vitality back to your face,” explained Artemis Morris, N.D., a naturopathic physician.

She says the practice of using acupuncture to reverse aging has been around for thousands of years. It works by improving blood flow to the skin…

“That circulation is really your immune system’s way of trying to heal that area so what it does is it brings your body’s own collagen into your face so it’s like a natural filler,” Dr. Morris said.

To treat jowls, she uses a special technique to lift the face and “pin” it into place with an acupuncture needle.

“What this does is especially after at least six treatments, it helps to firm up the tissue, it helps to move the fluids and it actually helps the structure of the jowls,” she explained.

During facial rejuvenation acupuncture, tiny micro needles are also placed along deeper lines.

“So this is like microneedling which is very popular right now as well,” Dr. Morris said.

The session wraps up with a facial massage. So how are those troublesome wrinkles doing for Berube?

“With the help of Dr. Artemis we’ve been able to keep them at bay,” she said.

A picture of Berube from a decade ago shows she’s barely aged a day. In fact, she wasn’t wearing any makeup during our interview.

“I feel good,” she said. “Yes, I feel very good.”

Dr. Morris says patients will also notice other benefits from the acupuncture, like more energy, less stress and better sleep. For the best results, she recommends doing twelve sessions.