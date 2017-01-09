Freezing temperatures make roads slick for commute

By Published:
cold-snow

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The freezing temperatures are causing headaches on the roads. There could be some slick spots out there for your morning commute.

Well-traveled roads are relatively clear of snow, but many roads are more narrow now due to the snow pile up on the sides of the streets.

And there could be slick spots due to the ice anywhere. There has already been a few accidents on the highways that may have been caused by the icy conditions.

Drivers are urged to take it slow and leave extra space between cars.

News 8’s Kent Pierce gives you a closer look at the roads from the Mobile Weather Lab in the video above.

