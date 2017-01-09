Glastonbury Police Search For Bank Robber

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police are on the hunt for a bank robber. Police say the suspect entered the People’s Bank at 55 Oak Street at around noon on Monday afternoon. Police aren’t saying whether the man brandished a weapon, or if he got away with any money. Tonight they are on the lookout for a white male suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Glastonbury police. Officers with the department’s investigative unit can be reached during business hours at 60-633-8301.

